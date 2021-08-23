Plains Commercial Brokers Sale of 115-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility in Benbrook, Texas

BENBROOK, TEXAS — Plains Commercial has brokered the sale of Benbrook Nursing & Rehab, a 115-bed skilled nursing facility in Benbrook, approximately 10 miles southwest of Fort Worth. The property was originally built in 1969. The seller was a regional owner-operator that decided to cull its portfolio and exit the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The buyer was a regional owner-operator looking to expand its Texas portfolio via a 1031 exchange. Daniel Morris of Plains Commercial brokered the deal.