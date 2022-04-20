REBusinessOnline

Plains Commercial Negotiates Sale of 243-Bed Skilled Nursing Portfolio in Oklahoma

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Oklahoma, Seniors Housing, Texas

TULSA AND CUSHING, OKLA. — Plains Commercial has arranged the sale of three skilled nursing facilities totaling 243 beds in Tulsa and Cushing, Oklahoma. Two of the buildings were built in the 1960s and 1970s and had undergone extensive renovations in recent years. The third was built in 1997. The seller was a locally based seniors housing operator, and the buyer is one of the largest skilled nursing operators in the state. Both parties requested anonymity. Daniel Morris of Plains Commercial handled the transaction.

