Planet Fitness Opens 20,000 SF Gym in Rogers, Arkansas

ROGERS, ARK. — Planet Fitness has opened a 20,000-square-foot gym at Pleasant Crossing Commons, a shopping center located at 4319 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd. in Rogers. The 24/7 gym offers strength and cardio equipment, a turf for agility training, mobility and stretching space and the members-only Black Card Spa that features massage chairs, tanning beds and recovery loungers.

The new gym is the seventh location in Northwest Arkansas for Excel Fitness, one of the largest franchisees of Planet Fitness. According to LoopNet Inc., Pleasant Crossing Commons’ tenant roster includes Walmart, Walgreens, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Famous Footwear, Ross Dress for Less, Pet Supplies Plus and Starbucks Coffee. The landlord was not disclosed.