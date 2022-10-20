Planet Fitness Signs 19,317 SF Retail Sublease in Weehawken, New Jersey

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. — Planet Fitness has signed a 19,317-square-foot retail sublease at Tower Plaza in the Northern New Jersey community of Weehawken. The tenant is backfilling part of a space leased to German discount grocer Lidl. Mike Testa and Bill Farkas of locally based brokerage firm Jeffery Realty represented Lidl in the sublease negotiations. Ray Villafana of Franchise Realty represented Planet Fitness.