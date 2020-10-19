Planet Fitness Signs 20,000 SF Retail Lease at Mayfair Shopping Center on Long Island

COMMACK, N.Y. — Planet Fitness has signed a 20,000-square-foot retail lease at Mayfair Shopping Center, a 221,000-square-foot power center located in the Long Island city of Commack. A 60,000-square-foot Best Market grocery store anchors the property, which also houses tenants such as Rite Aid, Capital One Bank, Sherwin-Williams and Verizon Wireless. E.J. Moawad of New Jersey-based Levin Management Corp. represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Jack Chera of Crown Retail Services represented Planet Fitness.