REBusinessOnline

Planet Fitness to Open 16,369 SF Gym in Matamoras, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Retail

MATAMORAS, PA. — Planet Fitness will open a 16,369-square-foot gym at Westfall Town Center, a 115,360-square-foot shopping center in Matamoras, located near the confluence of the New Jersey-New York-Pennsylvania border. The opening is slated for this fall. A 73,000-square-foot ShopRite grocery store anchors the center. Derek Zerfass and Scott Horner of Colliers represented the landlord, Chicago-based CenterPoint Properties, in the lease negotiations. Royal Properties represented the tenant.

