LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — Planet Fitness will open a 20,105-square-foot gym at Vista Ridge Plaza in Lewisville, a northern suburb of Dallas. The opening is slated for January. Oliver Willman, Baylor Worman, Grayson Duyck and William Carr of Matthews Real Estate Investment Services represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. The tenant representative was also not disclosed. Other tenants at Vista Ridge Plaza include Harbor Freight Tools, McAllister’s Deli and Smoothie King.