Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Leasing ActivityNew JerseyNortheastRetail

Planet Fitness to Open Two New Gyms Totaling 37,350 SF in Central New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

WATCHUNG AND MIDDLESEX, N.J. — Planet Fitness will open two new gyms totaling 37,350 square feet in Central New Jersey. The New Hampshire-based chain has committed to a 21,850-square-foot space at the 420,000-square-foot Blue Star Shopping Center in Watchung and a 15,500-square-foot space formerly occupied by ACME Supermarket at Middlesex Corner. E.J. Moawad of Levin Management Corp. represented the landlord in the Watchung deal, and Jack Chera of RIPCO Real Estate represented the tenant. Levin’s Ed Vasconcellos III acted as the landlord representative in the Middlesex deal, with Raymond Villafana of Franchise Realty representing Planet Fitness.

