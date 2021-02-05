Plastipak to Undertake $10M Industrial Expansion in Metro Dallas
GARLAND, TEXAS — Plastipak Packaging, a Michigan-based supplier of bottles for major food companies like PepsiCo and Kraft Heinz, will undertake a $10 million expansion of its industrial facility in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Garland. The project will include capital investment in the company’s 400,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and is expected to create six new jobs. Plastipak’s total footprint in Garland exceeds 900,000 square feet.
