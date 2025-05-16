Friday, May 16, 2025
The Hornet and Lucky Noodles are tenants at 76. N Broadway in Denver.
Platinum CRE Arranges $3.3M Sale of Retail, Office Property in Denver

by Amy Works

DENVER — Platinum Commercial Real Estate has arranged the sale of 76 N. Broadway, a retail and office property in Denver. The mixed-use property includes two buildings with long-term tenants in place. The main building features 13,000 square feet with The Hornet and Lucky Noodles restaurant on the ground floor and 18 fully leased office suites on the second floor. The properties also offer off-street parking with 21 spaces for the buildings. Paul Cattin of Platinum CRE represented the buyer, 76 N Broadway LLC, while Todd Snyder of Kentwood Commercial represented the seller in the deal.

