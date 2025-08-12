Platinum CRE Brokers $6.4M Sale of Mixed-Use Property in Castle Rock, Colorado

CASTLE ROCK, COLO. — Platinum Commercial Real Estate has arranged the acquisition of 600 and 695 Jerry Street in Castle Rock. PYFR LLC purchased the asset from RA Morrison LLC for $6.4 million. The property comprises a 25,380-square-foot, four-story mixed-use building and a 4,850-square-foot single-tenant restaurant. At the time of sale, the property was 93.7 percent occupied. Paul Cattin of Platinum CRE represented the buyer, while Campbell Davis, Parker Brown and Matthew Henrichs of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.