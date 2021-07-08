REBusinessOnline

Platinum Home Mortgage Corp. Joins Tenant Lineup at Bell Works Chicagoland

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office

Bell Works Chicagoland is the adaptive reuse of the former AT&T campus in Hoffman Estates.

HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILL. — Platinum Home Mortgage Corp. (PHMC) has signed a 22,000-square-foot office lease at Bell Works Chicagoland in Hoffman Estates. The privately held mortgage company and national lender will occupy 16,000 square feet on the fourth floor and an additional 2,000 square feet on the second floor. Freedom Title Corp., an affiliated entity, will occupy 4,000 square feet on the second floor. PHMC plans to move into its new space this fall.

Existing tenants at Bell Works Chicagoland include accounting firm CPA Advisors Group, mosquito control company Mosquito Hunters, and equity crowdfunding firm The Next Unicorn. Somerset Development is the owner and developer of the property, which is the adaptive reuse of the former AT&T campus.

Steve King, Francis Prock and Darryl Silverman of Colliers International, along with Jeffrey Garibaldi Sr., Tara Keating and Lindsey Florio of The Garibaldi Group, serve as the leasing teams for the office space at Bell Works Chicagoland. Jason Simon of Colliers represented PHMC in its lease.

