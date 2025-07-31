Platte Canyon Capital Buys 268-Unit Allure Apartments in San Antonio, Plans $4.7M Renovation

SAN ANTONIO — Denver-based investment firm Platte Canyon Capital has purchased Allure Apartments, a 268-unit multifamily complex in San Antonio in an off-market transaction. The property was developed in phases on an 11.5-acre site on the city’s west side, with the first 116 units constructed in 1984 and another 152 delivered in 2017. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, playground and grilling areas. Platte Canyon acquired Allure Apartments in partnership with an unnamed, Los Angeles-based institutional investment company in an off-market transaction. The new ownership plans to invest about $4.7 million in capital improvements to the property.