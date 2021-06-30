PlattPointe Capital Arranges $32.5M Construction Loan for Fort Worth Multifamily Project

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — PlattPointe Capital LLC, a boutique capital advisory firm, has arranged a $32.5 million senior loan for the construction of a six-building, 226-unit multifamily project in Fort Worth. A local debt fund provided the financing, which was structured with an 80 percent loan-to-cost ratio. The borrower was not disclosed.