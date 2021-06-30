REBusinessOnline

PlattPointe Capital Arranges $32.5M Construction Loan for Fort Worth Multifamily Project

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — PlattPointe Capital LLC, a boutique capital advisory firm, has arranged a $32.5 million senior loan for the construction of a six-building, 226-unit multifamily project in Fort Worth. A local debt fund provided the financing, which was structured with an 80 percent loan-to-cost ratio. The borrower was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews