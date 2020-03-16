Playa Bowls Signs 2,000 SF Retail Lease in Easton, Pennsylvania

EASTON, PENN. — Quick-service restaurant Playa Bowls has signed a 2,000-square-foot retail lease in Easton, an eastern suburb of Allentown. The restaurant serves fruit bowls, smoothies, soups, salads and other items. The space is located within the Lower Nazareth Commons Shopping Center, an approximately 90,200-square-foot retail center located at 3770 Dryland Way. Target anchors the retail center, and other tenants include Petco and Burlington Coat Factory. Scott Horner of Colliers International represented the Playa Bowls in the lease negotiations. The landlord, Regency Centers Corp., was represented internally.