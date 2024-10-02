Plaza Advisors Arranges $12.6M Sale of Fowler Plaza South Shopping Center in Tampa

TAMPA, FLA. — Plaza Advisors has arranged the $12.6 million sale of Fowler Plaza South, a 57,093-square-foot shopping center in Tampa. The property was 97 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Dollar General, Champs Sports, AT&T, Jimmy John’s, Foot Locker and Amscot.

Fowler Plaza South is located less than a half-mile west of the University of South Florida and across the street from Rithm, the ongoing mixed-use redevelopment project of the former University Mall.

Jim Michalak and Jeff Berkezchuk of Plaza Advisors represented the seller, SJS Realty Management, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.