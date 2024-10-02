Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Fowler Plaza South in Tampa was 97 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Dollar General, Champs Sports, AT&T and Jimmy John’s.
AcquisitionsFloridaRetailSoutheast

Plaza Advisors Arranges $12.6M Sale of Fowler Plaza South Shopping Center in Tampa

by John Nelson

TAMPA, FLA. — Plaza Advisors has arranged the $12.6 million sale of Fowler Plaza South, a 57,093-square-foot shopping center in Tampa. The property was 97 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Dollar General, Champs Sports, AT&T, Jimmy John’s, Foot Locker and Amscot.

Fowler Plaza South is located less than a half-mile west of the University of South Florida and across the street from Rithm, the ongoing mixed-use redevelopment project of the former University Mall.

Jim Michalak and Jeff Berkezchuk of Plaza Advisors represented the seller, SJS Realty Management, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.

You may also like

NAI Isaac Facilitates $6M Sale-Leaseback of Industrial Facility...

Cooper Commercial Negotiates $2.7M Sale of Dollar Tree-Anchored...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 518,140 SF Industrial Facility...

Town of Wallingford Buys 45,320 SF Office Building...

Kislak Arranges $3.5M Sale of Apartment Complex in...

JLL Arranges Sale of 29-Story Luxury Apartment Tower...

Gantry Expands Midwest Footprint with Acquisition of Q10...

Nassimi Realty Purchases 100,000 SF Retail Center in...

Salvation Army Signs 13,065 SF Retail Lease in...