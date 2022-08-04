REBusinessOnline

Plaza Advisors Arranges Sale of 103,427 SF Shopping Center in Orlando

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Oakhill Village in Orlando was 99 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as anchor DG Market + pOpshelf.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Plaza Advisors has arranged the sale of Oakhill Village, a 103,427-square-foot shopping center located at the intersection of Hiawassee and Old Winter Garden roads in Orlando. An offshore investor doing business as Escape 22 Oakhill LLC purchased the center from an entity doing business as Oakhill Village Associates Ltd. for an undisclosed price. Built in 1989, Oakhill Village is situated on 11.4 acres about 10 miles northwest of Orlando International Airport. The property was 99 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as anchor DG Market + pOpshelf.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  