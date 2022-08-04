Plaza Advisors Arranges Sale of 103,427 SF Shopping Center in Orlando

Oakhill Village in Orlando was 99 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as anchor DG Market + pOpshelf.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Plaza Advisors has arranged the sale of Oakhill Village, a 103,427-square-foot shopping center located at the intersection of Hiawassee and Old Winter Garden roads in Orlando. An offshore investor doing business as Escape 22 Oakhill LLC purchased the center from an entity doing business as Oakhill Village Associates Ltd. for an undisclosed price. Built in 1989, Oakhill Village is situated on 11.4 acres about 10 miles northwest of Orlando International Airport. The property was 99 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as anchor DG Market + pOpshelf.