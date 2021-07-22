Plaza Advisors Arranges Sale of 215,713 SF Horizon Park Shopping Center in Tampa

TAMPA, FLA. — Plaza Advisors has arranged the sale of Horizon Park, a 215,713-square-foot shopping center located at 3904 W Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa. An entity doing business as CRP II – Horizon Park LLC sold the property for $21.9 million. The buyer was not disclosed. Jim Michalak and Keith Nurre of Plaza Advisors represented the seller and were the only brokers involved in the transaction.

Built in 1971, Horizon Park was renovated in 1980 and 1988 and was 86 percent leased at the time of sale. In 2011, Plaza Advisors arranged the sale of the center to the seller for $18.9 million. The shopping center’s anchor tenants include dd’s Discount, Conn’s Home Plus, Northern Tool + Equipment and Guitar Center. Additional tenants include Dollar General, Pizza Hut, Metro PCS, Amscot and Sally Beauty, as well as two outparcels occupied by Wells Fargo, Optical Outlets and Applebee’s.