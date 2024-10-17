Thursday, October 17, 2024
Bay Pines was 85 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Starbucks Coffee, Supercuts and Jimmy Johns.
AcquisitionsFloridaRetailSoutheast

Plaza Advisors Brokers $4.7M Sale of Retail Strip Center in St. Petersburg, Florida

by John Nelson

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — Plaza Advisors has brokered the $4.7 million sale of Bay Pines, a 9,110-square-foot retail strip center located along Bay Pines Boulevard in St. Petersburg. The property serves as an outparcel to a Walmart Supercenter and was 85 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Starbucks Coffee, Supercuts and Jimmy Johns.

Jeff Berkezchuk and Jim Michalak of Plaza Advisors represented the seller, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.-based Kitson & Partners, in the transaction. The buyer was an undisclosed REIT.

The transaction completes a three-property disposition that Plaza Advisors brokered on behalf of Kitson & Partners that includes adjacent Texas Roadhouse and Village Inn properties, which were sold to separate 1031 investors.

