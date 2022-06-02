Plaza Advisors Brokers Sale of 139,478 SF Murdock Carrousel Shopping Center in Port Charlotte, Florida

PORT CHARLOTTE, FLA. — Plaza Advisors has arranged the sale of Murdock Carrousel Shopping Center, a retail property situated on US 41 in Port Charlotte. AGRE Murdock Owner LLC sold the asset to Murdock Owner LLC for an undisclosed price.

Havertys, Office Depot, Five Guys, Aaron’s, Leslie’s Swimming Pool Supplies, Subway, Comcast Xfinity and HearUSA are tenants at the 139,478-square-foot property. At the time of sale, the shopping center was 83.4 percent occupied.

Plaza Advisors represented the seller in the deal.