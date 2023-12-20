Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Palm Breeze Plaza in Jensen Beach, Fla., was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including anchor Winn-Dixie.
Plaza Advisors Brokers Sale of 48,110 SF Shopping Center in Jensen Beach, Florida

by John Nelson

JENSEN BEACH, FLA. — Plaza Advisors has brokered the sale of Palm Breeze Plaza, a 48,110-square-foot shopping center in Jensen Beach, about 45 miles north of West Palm Beach, Fla. The center is situated on a nearly 4-acre site less than one mile from the coast of the Atlantic Ocean. The seller, FrostPoint Capital, acquired the center in 2020 and over the course of its ownership fully renovated the asset and signed anchor tenant Winn-Dixie to a long-term lease extension. Other tenants at Palm Breeze Plaza, which was fully leased at the time of sale, include Winn-Dixie Liquor, Domino’s, Carquest and St. Lucie Medical Specialists, a subsidiary of HCA. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

