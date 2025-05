WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — Plaza Advisors has brokered the sale of Paradise Place, a 72,961-square-foot shopping center located on an 8.5-acre site in West Palm Beach. Built in 2003, the center was 98 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Publix, Sage Dental, Dunkin’ and Goodwill.

Jim Michalak and Jeff Berkezchuk of Plaza Advisors represented the seller, Collett Capital, in the transaction. Forge Capital Partners purchased Paradise Place for an undisclosed price.