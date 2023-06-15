Thursday, June 15, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Orlando Square's tenant roster inlcudes Chipotle Mexican Grill. The shopping center was 85 percent leased at the time of sale. (Photo courtesy of Plaza Advisors)
AcquisitionsFloridaRetailSoutheast

Plaza Advisors Negotiates Sale of 183,877 SF Shopping Center in Orlando

by John Nelson

ORLANDO, FLA. — Plaza Advisors has negotiated the sale of Orlando Square, a 183,877-square-foot shopping center located at the southwest corner of Sand Lake Road and South Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando. The property was 85 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Ross Dress for Less, Office Depot, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Central Rock Gym, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Firehouse Subs, Bright Now Dental, Chick-fil-A and Chase Bank.

Miami-based Core Investment Management purchased the center from an entity doing business as AGRE Orlando Square LLC. Plaza Advisors represented the seller in the transaction.

You may also like

Tishman Speyer Obtains $150M Construction Loan for Mazza...

HTG Breaks Ground on $100M Mixed-Use Development in...

JLL Arranges Sale of 245-Unit Shay Apartments in...

Legacy Realty Brokers $9.3M Sale of Kroger-Anchored Retail...

Ruth’s Chris Steak House to Open at Kahler...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.1M Sale of Retail...

Knock Twice Speakeasy Opens in West Bloomfield Township,...

MedProperties Acquires 61,660 SF Healthcare Asset in Metro...

Hanley Brokers $4.9M Sale of Retail Building in...