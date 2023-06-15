Plaza Advisors Negotiates Sale of 183,877 SF Shopping Center in Orlando

ORLANDO, FLA. — Plaza Advisors has negotiated the sale of Orlando Square, a 183,877-square-foot shopping center located at the southwest corner of Sand Lake Road and South Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando. The property was 85 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Ross Dress for Less, Office Depot, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Central Rock Gym, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Firehouse Subs, Bright Now Dental, Chick-fil-A and Chase Bank.

Miami-based Core Investment Management purchased the center from an entity doing business as AGRE Orlando Square LLC. Plaza Advisors represented the seller in the transaction.