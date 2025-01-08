Plaza Advisors Negotiates Sale of 47,653 SF Shopping Center in Largo, Florida

LARGO, FLA. — Plaza Advisors has negotiated the sale of Central Park Plaza, a 47,653-square-foot shopping center in Largo, a city in the Tampa metro area. Jeff Berkezchuk and Jim Michalak of Plaza Advisors represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were also not disclosed.

Situated on 4.3 acres along Missouri Avenue, Central Park Plaza was 95 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including NAPA Auto Parts, Rent-A-Center, Boost Mobile and AMA Medical Group (Humana).