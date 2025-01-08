Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Central Park Plaza in Largo, Fla., was 95 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including NAPA Auto Parts and Rent-A-Center.
AcquisitionsFloridaRetailSoutheast

Plaza Advisors Negotiates Sale of 47,653 SF Shopping Center in Largo, Florida

by John Nelson

LARGO, FLA. — Plaza Advisors has negotiated the sale of Central Park Plaza, a 47,653-square-foot shopping center in Largo, a city in the Tampa metro area. Jeff Berkezchuk and Jim Michalak of Plaza Advisors represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were also not disclosed.

Situated on 4.3 acres along Missouri Avenue, Central Park Plaza was 95 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including NAPA Auto Parts, Rent-A-Center, Boost Mobile and AMA Medical Group (Humana).

You may also like

Woodmont Co. Negotiates Sale of 85,421 SF Retail...

IOV Buys 3.6-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $5.6M Sale of Two...

BXP Purchases 12-Story Office Building in DC, Plans...

NAI Emory Hill Brokers $3.4M Sale of Retail...

Newmark Arranges $99.2M Construction Financing for Industrial Project...

JLL Brokers Sale of 513,560 SF Industrial Park...

Olympus Property Acquires 255-Unit Griff Apartments in Nashville

Waterton Buys 347-Unit G12 Apartment Community in Downtown...