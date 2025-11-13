Plaza College Signs 21,068 SF Lease Expansion, Extension at Queens Office Building

NEW YORK CITY — Plaza College has signed a 21,068-square-foot lease expansion and extension at Forest Hills Tower, a 375,000-square-foot office building in Queens. Plaza College first joined the tenant roster in 2013 and currently occupies floors one through three. The new deal also encompasses the entire sixth floor and brings the private college’s total footprint at the building to about 80,000 square feet. Roy Chipkin of CBRE represented Plaza College in the lease negotiations. Muss Development owns Forest Hills Tower.