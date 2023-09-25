Plaza Cos., Ryan Cos. Sell Ironwood Medical Pavilion in Queen Creek, Arizona for $23.3M

QUEEN CREEK, ARIZ. — Plaza Cos. and Ryan Cos. have completed the disposition of Ironwood Medical Pavilion, located on the Banner Ironwood Medical Center campus in Queen Creek.

Hammes Partners acquired the asset for $23.3 million. Plaza Cos. will remain a minority joint venture investor and will continue to provide leasing and property management services for the property.

Completion in September 2019, the three-story Ironwood Medical Center features 60,000 square feet of medical office space. The facility is adjacent to the Banner Ironwood Medical Center, a 78-acre medical center campus at the southwest corner of Gantzel and Combs roads.

Bill Cook and Margaret Lloyd of Plaza Cos. will lead leasing efforts, while Scott Rubin of Plaza Cos. will oversee property management of the facility.