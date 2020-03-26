REBusinessOnline

PLC Enters Colorado Market with $21.9M Acquisition of The Centre Apartments

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

The-Centre-Apts-Colorado-Springs-CO

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Newport Beach, Calif.-based PLC Apartments has acquired The Centre Apartments, located at 1921 E. Van Buren St. in Colorado Springs. Locally based Skyline Real Estate Investments sold the community for $21.9 million.

Built in 1952, The Centre Apartments features 168 units in a low-density, park-like setting. Community amenities include a clubhouse and fitness center. The buyer plans to continue ongoing interior unit renovations.

Bill Morkes and Craig Stack of Colliers International represented the seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
31
Webinar: How to Market Seniors Housing Properties Despite Coronavirus
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business