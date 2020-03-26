PLC Enters Colorado Market with $21.9M Acquisition of The Centre Apartments

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Newport Beach, Calif.-based PLC Apartments has acquired The Centre Apartments, located at 1921 E. Van Buren St. in Colorado Springs. Locally based Skyline Real Estate Investments sold the community for $21.9 million.

Built in 1952, The Centre Apartments features 168 units in a low-density, park-like setting. Community amenities include a clubhouse and fitness center. The buyer plans to continue ongoing interior unit renovations.

Bill Morkes and Craig Stack of Colliers International represented the seller in the deal.