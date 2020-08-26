Plenitude Holdings Plans 87-Acre Sports Entertainment Project Near Los Angeles

Posted on by in California, Civic, Development, Mixed-Use, Restaurant, Retail, Western

The Creek at Dominguez Hills in Carson, Calif., will feature a 199,000-square-foot multi-use indoor sports complex (pictured), as well as more than 500,000 square feet of retail, recreation and sports wellness space. (Rendering courtesy of Plenitude Holdings and Perkins + Will)

CARSON, CALIF. — Plenitude Holdings, a real estate investment partnership between Blanchard Entities and Shopoff Realty Investments affiliated entities, is developing The Creek at Dominguez Hills in Carson.

Located off the 405 Freeway and north of East Del Amo Boulevard, the 87-acre development will offer more than 500,000-square-feet of retail, recreation and sports wellness space. In addition to retail, the project will feature a 199,000-square-foot, multi-use indoor sports complex designed to accommodate basketball and volleyball practice and team competitions, along with indoor turf training areas and a mezzanine level for viewing the courts below.

The facility will be accessible to local sports groups, and open for daily community use and fitness programming. Additionally, The Creek at Dominguez Hill will offer more than eight acres of open space, including a three-kilometer jogging path, a 6.6-acre community park, a zipline and ropes course, and a clubhouse featuring a rooftop deck suitable for community and special events.

Plenitude Holdings is finalizing the development plans and expects to break ground in mid-2021. The company has retained Sports Facilities Management to manage the property and partnered with FlyingTee, an active entertainment, golf and dining company, for their first location in California.

FlyingTee will offer private and semi-private event rooms and golf bay spaces for groups of 10 to 200 people. Additionally, the facility will feature live music entertainment, a full-service restaurant, bar and sports viewing spaces.