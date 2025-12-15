Monday, December 15, 2025
Cedarbrook-Senior-Living-Tigard-OR
Completion of Cedarbrook Senior Living in Tigard, Ore., is scheduled for early 2028. (Rendering courtesy of STEEL Associates Architects)
PLG Provides $25.6M C-PACE Financing for Seniors Housing Development in Oregon

by Amy Works

TIGARD, ORE. — PACE Loan Group (PLG) has provided $25.6 million in Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing for a seniors housing development currently underway in Tigard, roughly 10 miles outside downtown Portland. Mosaic is the developer and borrower. 

Construction on the community, Cedarbrook Senior Living, began this year. Upon completion, which is scheduled for early 2028, the development will feature one four-story building with 107 assisted living units and 64 memory care beds. 

PLG worked with Countryman Capital Partners to orchestrate the development’s capital stack. Financing for the project also includes a $41.6 million construction loan and mini-perm mortgage provided by Columbia Credit Union. 

STEELE Associates Architects is the architect for Cedarbrook Senior Living, and Mosaic Construction is serving as the general contractor. Mosaic Management will operate the property upon opening. 

