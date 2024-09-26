Thursday, September 26, 2024
Plum Market Travel Services to Operate 10 Food-and-Beverage Locations at Omaha Eppley Airfield

by Kristin Harlow

OMAHA, NEB. — Plum Market Travel Services has been awarded a contract to operate 10 dining, retail and Gourmet Natural Market locations at Omaha Eppley Airfield (OMA) in Nebraska. The agreement, part of OMA’s $950 million terminal expansion and modernization plan, comprises the majority of the food-and-beverage offerings. Plum Market Travel Services is a subsidiary of Plum Market, a natural food, beverage and wellness essentials retailer. The 10 locations consist of nine brands spanning various cuisines and formats. Notable brands include Runza, Panda Express and Sambazon, along with several local Omaha restaurants such as Block 16 and Fernando’s. Additionally, Plum Market will open two of its own concepts: a full-service kitchen and bar with all-natural snacks and travel essentials, and a convenient grab-and-go, quick-service format. The terminal expansion is slated to open in 2027.

