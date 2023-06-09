Friday, June 9, 2023
Pluralistic School Buys Expansion Site in Santa Monica, California for $3.5M

by Jeff Shaw

SANTA MONICA, CALIF. — Pluralistic School has acquired commercially zoned land site in Santa Monica for $3.5 million. 

The site is located at 1457 12th St. The private elementary school already owns the adjacent property. 

The site consists of about 7,500 square feet of land with about 2,034 square feet of existing improvements, as well as a single-family residence and a triplex, both of which were vacant at the time of sale. 

WESTMAC Commercial Brokerage Co. and Highland Partners facilitated the transaction between the school and the private seller.

