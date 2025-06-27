Friday, June 27, 2025
AcquisitionsIndustrialMidwestOhio

Plymouth Acquires 2 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Ohio for $193M

by Kristin Harlow

OHIO — Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. has acquired a nearly 2 million-square-foot industrial portfolio across Columbus, Cincinnati and Cleveland for $193 million. The 21-building portfolio is currently 97 percent leased to 75 tenants with a weighted average remaining lease term of 2.8 years. According to Plymouth, in-place rents are approximately 22 percent below current market rates, and the purchase price reflects a 25 percent discount to today’s replacement cost. With this acquisition, Plymouth now owns more than 12 million square feet of industrial space in Ohio. The portfolio will be operated from the company’s Columbus office.

