Plymouth, Bellwether Break Ground on $150.7M The Rise on Madison Affordable Multifamily Project in Seattle

The Rise on Madison will bring nearly 370 affordable residential units to Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood. (Rendering courtesy of Weber Thompson)

SEATTLE — A joint venture between Plymouth Housing and Bellwether Housing has broken ground for the development of The Rise on Madison, a 17-story affordable apartment community in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood.

Plymouth will operate 115 studio units, with on-site supportive services, for formerly homeless seniors on floors one through six. Bellwether will operate 253 affordable, studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments on floors seven through 16.

Located at 1400 Madison St., The Rise on Madison will feature a large community room, roof deck and ground-floor retail space, as well as close proximity to light rail, street cars and buses.

The $150.7 million property is slated to open in spring 2022.