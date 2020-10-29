Plymouth, Bellwether Break Ground on $150.7M The Rise on Madison Affordable Multifamily Project in Seattle
SEATTLE — A joint venture between Plymouth Housing and Bellwether Housing has broken ground for the development of The Rise on Madison, a 17-story affordable apartment community in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood.
Plymouth will operate 115 studio units, with on-site supportive services, for formerly homeless seniors on floors one through six. Bellwether will operate 253 affordable, studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments on floors seven through 16.
Located at 1400 Madison St., The Rise on Madison will feature a large community room, roof deck and ground-floor retail space, as well as close proximity to light rail, street cars and buses.
The $150.7 million property is slated to open in spring 2022.
