REBusinessOnline

Plymouth, Bellwether Break Ground on $150.7M The Rise on Madison Affordable Multifamily Project in Seattle

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Washington, Western

Rise-on-Madison-Seattle-WA

The Rise on Madison will bring nearly 370 affordable residential units to Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood. (Rendering courtesy of Weber Thompson)

SEATTLE — A joint venture between Plymouth Housing and Bellwether Housing has broken ground for the development of The Rise on Madison, a 17-story affordable apartment community in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood.

Plymouth will operate 115 studio units, with on-site supportive services, for formerly homeless seniors on floors one through six. Bellwether will operate 253 affordable, studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments on floors seven through 16.

Located at 1400 Madison St., The Rise on Madison will feature a large community room, roof deck and ground-floor retail space, as well as close proximity to light rail, street cars and buses.

The $150.7 million property is slated to open in spring 2022.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
29
Webinar: Seniors Housing Market Valuation — Is the Pandemic a Disruption or Start of a Fundamental Shift?
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  