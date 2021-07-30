Plymouth Group, Centerbridge Break Ground on 450,000 SF Life Sciences Project in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA — A partnership between New York City-based developer The Plymouth Group and private investment firm Centerbridge Partners LP has broken ground on Budd Bioworks, a 450,000-square-foot life sciences project in Philadelphia. The property will be located at the site of the former plant of The Budd Co., a defunct manufacturer of automotive parts, in Philadelphia’s “Cellicon Valley” area. Budd Bioworks represents Phase I of a larger, 2.4 million-square-foot life sciences development. The development team also plans to incorporate residential, restaurant and retail uses in subsequent phases of the repositioning of the larger Budd Co. campus. Colliers International has been tapped to lease the life sciences component of the project.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.