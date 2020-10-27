Plymouth Industrial, Madison to Acquire Industrial Portfolio in Metro Memphis for $86M as Part of New Joint Venture

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Southeast, Tennessee

MEMPHIS, TENN. — A new joint venture between Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. and Madison International Realty has agreed to purchase a 28-property, 2.3 million-square-foot industrial portfolio in metro Memphis for $86 million. The buyers expect the sale to close by the end of the year. The acquisition will be funded through equity from the developers and debt financed at approximately 60 to 65 percent loan-to-value. Further details of the sale were not disclosed.

This is the first acquisition for the $150 million Plymouth and Madison joint venture. Under the agreement, Plymouth will own a 20 percent interest and Madison will own an 80 percent interest. Plymouth will be responsible for day-to-day oversight of the joint venture, its subsidiaries and properties and will be entitled to an annual asset management fee equal to 1 percent of the total equity contributed to the joint venture by the partners. Additionally, Plymouth has options to purchase properties out of the joint venture over time.