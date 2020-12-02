REBusinessOnline

Plymouth Industrial REIT Completes Acquisition of Ohio Industrial Portfolio for $94M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

AKRON AND CANTON, OHIO — Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. has closed on a previously announced acquisition of a portfolio of industrial buildings located in Akron and Canton for approximately $94 million. The 10 buildings total 2.1 million square feet. They are 98 percent leased to 15 tenants in a variety of industries, including transportation and logistics, healthcare, manufacturing and food and beverage. The acquisition brings Plymouth’s holdings in the Cleveland metro area to 3.6 million square feet and increases the size of its Ohio portfolio to 7.5 million square feet. The company will manage the portfolio from its Columbus regional office. With the completion of this transaction, Plymouth has acquired 5.5 million square feet of industrial properties year to date for total consideration of roughly $244 million. Plymouth now owns 23.3 million square feet of industrial product throughout the country.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
2
Webinar: Marketing Strategies for Senior Living Operators — Survey Results Reveal How Customer Journey Has Changed
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
7
Webinar: What will Salt Lake City Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  