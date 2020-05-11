Plymouth Industrial REIT Executes 426,000 SF in New Leases During First Quarter

Posted on by in Industrial, Massachusetts, Northeast

BOSTON — Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (NYSE: PLYM), a Boston-based investment firm focused on the acquisition and management of industrial properties, executed more than 426,000 square feet of new leases during the first three months of 2020, according to the company’s latest quarterly report. Commercial leasing has declined amid the COVID-19 health crisis, but industrial owners have benefited from demand for distribution and warehousing space, especially from e-commerce users. At the end of the quarter, Plymouth owned 125 industrial buildings totaling approximately 20 million square feet, including 11 properties totaling 2.1 million square feet that were purchased in the first quarter. Plymouth reported 96.3 percent occupancy across its portfolio, which is primarily located in the Midwest and Southeast regions, as well as in New Jersey and Maine. Plymouth’s stock price closed at $13.98 per share on May 8, down from $15.55 per share a year ago.