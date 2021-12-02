REBusinessOnline

Plymouth Industrial REIT Purchases Ohio Industrial Portfolio for $22.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

Pictured is the building on Corporate Drive. F&P America is the tenant.

TROY, OHIO — Plymouth Industrial REIT has purchased a three-building industrial portfolio totaling 396,800 square feet in Troy, about 20 miles north of Dayton. The purchase price was $22.5 million. The portfolio includes: a 160,000-square-foot building at 2180 Corporate Drive that is leased to F&P America; a 160,000-square-foot building at 1520 Experiment Farm Road that is leased to F&P America; and a 76,800-square-foot property at 952 Dorset Road that is home to Remedi SeniorCare and Cox Media Group. Steve Timmel, Jeff Johnston, Will Roberts, Chris Prosser and Doug Whitten of CBRE represented the seller, Culmen Real Estate Services.

