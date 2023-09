CHICAGO — Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) has sold a 306,552-square-foot industrial building located at 6510 W. 73rd St. in Chicago for $19.9 million. The buyer was an undisclosed owner-user. Plymouth’s net proceeds after the payoff of a $5.8 million mortgage secured by the property and other adjustments are $13.9 million. The company intends to use the proceeds to pay down outstanding borrowings on its credit facility and fund its development program.