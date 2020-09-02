REBusinessOnline

PMAT Acquires Publix-Anchored Shopping Center Near Orlando for $7.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Publix anchors Columbia Promenade, which is located at 1251 W. Columbia Ave., 19 miles south of downtown Orlando. (Image courtesy of LoopNet Inc.)

KISSIMMEE, FLA. — The PMAT Cos. has acquired Columbia Promenade, a 68,853-square-foot shopping center in Kissimmee. Publix anchors the center, which is located at 1251 W. Columbia Ave., 19 miles south of downtown Orlando. The asset was 93 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Publix, Get Nails & Spa, Keke’s Breakfast Café and Little China. JLL and Ten-X represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

