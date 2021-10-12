REBusinessOnline

PMAT Sells Grocery-Anchored Center in Metro Orlando for $12.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Columbia Promenade

Built in 2000, Columbia Promenade was 98.6 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including H&R Block and MetroPCS.

KISSIMMEE, FLA. — PMAT Cos. has sold Columbia Promenade, a 65,853-square-foot, Publix-anchored shopping center in Kissimmee, for $12.7 million. Danny Finkle, Brad Peterson, Eric Williams, Whitaker Leonhardt and Kim Flores of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.

Built in 2000, Columbia Promenade was 98.6 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including H&R Block and MetroPCS. Situated on 9.7 acres at 1251 W. Columbia Ave., the property has frontage along John Young Parkway and is located about 24.1 miles from downtown Orlando and 11.9 miles from Walt Disney World Resort.

