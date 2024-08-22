Thursday, August 22, 2024
PMB Capital Signs Four Food-and-Beverage Users to Leases at Metro Dallas Mixed-Use Development

by Taylor Williams

SACHSE, TEXAS — Locally based developer PMB Capital Investments has signed four new food-and-beverage users to leases at The Station, a mixed-use development located on the northeastern outskirts of Dallas in Sachse. Deals are now in place with pizza concept Cane Rosso (3,000 square feet), Nation’s Giant Hamburgers (2,500 square feet), Chipotle Mexican Grill (2,325 square feet) and Starbucks (2,225 square feet). All restaurants are expected to be open by next spring. PMB Capital is also nearing completion of the redevelopment of Heritage Park, which will bring an amphitheater, custom-designed playground, pavilion, splash pad, event lawn and boardwalk to the community.

