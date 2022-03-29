REBusinessOnline

PMB Capital Unveils New Tenants, Multifamily Development Plans at Metro Dallas Mixed-Use Project

Posted on by in Development, Leasing Activity, Multifamily, Restaurant, Retail, Texas

SACHSE, TEXAS — PMB Capital Development has unveiled updated plans for the retail and multifamily components of The Station, the Dallas-based developer’s $500 million mixed-use project in the northeastern suburb of Sachse. New food and beverage users that will open in the coming months at The Station include Manny’s Tex-Mex Restaurant, brewery Brass Tap, confectionary concept Cold Stone Creamery and Vietnamese kitchen Pho Station. In addition, PMB Capital has announced the construction of a 297-unit apartment community with 18,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

