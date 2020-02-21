PMB Completes Seniors Housing Project as Part of Mixed-Use Development in Tacoma, Washington

Located in Tacoma, Wash., GenCare Lifestyle at Point Ruston features 159 independent living, assisted living and memory care units.

TACOMA, WASH. — PMB has opened the doors on GenCare Lifestyle at Point Ruston, a 159-unit independent living, assisted living and memory care community in Tacoma.

The 144,000-square-foot, six-story senior community is located on the southern edge of Puget Sound in Point Ruston, a master-planned, mixed-use urban village. The location puts residents within walking distance of retail establishments, restaurants, a luxury hotel, residential developments, a movie theater, local and organic food, walking paths, meeting spaces and seasonal public events.

The site was formerly home to a copper mill for decades and produced 25 percent of the world’s copper, along with substantial toxic waste. The Environmental Protection Agency designated it as a Superfund site and has been implementing remediation efforts for more than 30 years. PMB’s development team worked with a master developer to finish the cleanup and create a functional area.

“It’s amazing that this incredible waterfront master plan used to be one of the most contaminated sites in the country,” says Jake Rohe, partner at PMB. “The site is now home to a diverse and thriving community which has a phenomenally positive impact on the community.”

PMB’s development and operating partner is GenCare Lifestyle. Other partners providing health systems and programming include MultiCare Health System, DispatchHealth, Olympic Sports & Spine and other community-based resources.

To finance the development, PMB partnered with Harrison Street, a Chicago-based investment management firm. The lease is under a RIDEA structure.

Other project team members include architect ERDMAN, City National Bank, design consultant Wattenbarger Architects, interior designers ERDMAN and Husted Design, and general contractor MC Construction.