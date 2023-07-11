Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
CaliforniaDevelopmentHealthcareWestern

PMB Opens UC Davis Rehabilitation Hospital in Sacramento

by Jeff Shaw

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — PMB has opened the UC Davis Rehabilitation Hospital in Sacramento. 

The 52-bed inpatient rehabilitation facility is located on the UC Davis Sacramento campus and offers comprehensive rehabilitation services for patients with various conditions. The hospital features state-of-the-art facilities, private rooms, therapy gyms and a therapeutic courtyard. 

The new facility was announced as part of a joint venture agreement between UC Davis Health and Lifepoint Rehabilitation, a business unit of Lifepoint Health. Lifepoint Rehabilitation will manage the day-to-day operations of the inpatient rehabilitation facility. 

The architect was Taylor Design, while the general contractor was McCarthy Building Cos.

You may also like

AZGYN to Redevelop Former Banner Urgent Care Facility...

BKM Capital Partners Acquires Small-Bay Industrial Property in...

Tepuy Sells Office/Industrial Property in Loveland, Colorado for...

Lee & Associates Arranges 10-Year Lease at Airway...

Shawmut Design & Construction Completes Renovation of Boston’s...

Kraus-Anderson Completes 11,886 SF Renovation for M Physicians...

NELSON Worldwide Designs New Amenity Space at Office...

Albuquerque’s Industrial Market is Booming

Palladium USA Breaks Ground on $48M Affordable Housing...