PMB Opens UC Davis Rehabilitation Hospital in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — PMB has opened the UC Davis Rehabilitation Hospital in Sacramento.

The 52-bed inpatient rehabilitation facility is located on the UC Davis Sacramento campus and offers comprehensive rehabilitation services for patients with various conditions. The hospital features state-of-the-art facilities, private rooms, therapy gyms and a therapeutic courtyard.

The new facility was announced as part of a joint venture agreement between UC Davis Health and Lifepoint Rehabilitation, a business unit of Lifepoint Health. Lifepoint Rehabilitation will manage the day-to-day operations of the inpatient rehabilitation facility.

The architect was Taylor Design, while the general contractor was McCarthy Building Cos.