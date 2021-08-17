REBusinessOnline

PMB Plans Medical Building on Providence St. Joseph Hospital Campus in Orange, California

California, Development, Healthcare, Western

Helen-Caloggero-Womens-Family-Center-Orange-CA

The 137,000-square-foot Helen Caloggero Women’s & Family Center at Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., is slated for completion in the fourth quarter of 2023.

ORANGE, CALIF. — PMB has unveiled plans for Helen Caloggero Women’s & Family Center, located on the Providence St. Joseph Hospital campus in Orange. The company will begin demolition for the 137,000-square-foot center this month.

Located at 363 S. Main St., the four-story medical office building will house a range of services and amenities, including a mother and baby assessment center; maternal diabetes and wellness; maternal fetal testing; pelvic health and rehabilitation; perinatal education; OB/GYN clinical offices; pediatric clinical offices; certified midwives; women’s mental health services; conference/education rooms; birthing center; a pharmacy; and a Blue Bowl Superfoods outlet. Additionally, visitors and tenants will have access to an underground parking garage.

The project team includes Boulder Associates as architect and Synder Langston as general contractor. San Diego-based PMB RES will serve as the property manager, and PMB and Madison Marquette will handle leasing.

Completion of the facility is slated for fourth-quarter 2023.

