Located in Mead Valley, Calif., The Wellness Village will offer 445,000 square feet of behavioral health services.
PMB, Riverside University Health System Break Ground on $580M Behavioral Health Campus in Mead Valley, California

by Amy Works

MEAD VALLEY, CALIF. — PMB and Riverside University Health System (RUHS) have broken ground on The Wellness Village, a $580 million behavioral health campus in Mead Valley, located in the Inland Empire region. The 18-acre campus will be located at the intersection of Harvill and Placentia avenues.

Slated for completion in 2026, the 445,000-square-foot Wellness Village will include a Youth and Family Care Center; Wellness and Education Center; Recovery Center; and The Residences and Restorative Care adult residential facility and mental health rehabilitation center.

The center will also offer green spaces and gardens for relaxation and meditation; sports courts and an activity lawn for physical activity and recreation; public market and café for community gatherings; community meeting space for local events and activities; and boarding for pets while their owners receive treatment.

The project team includes PMB as developer, Boulder Associates as architect, Snyder Langston as design-builder and PMB Real Estate Services as property manager.

