PMB, Santa Clara Valley Healthcare Release Plans for 230,000 SF Medical Office Building in San Jose

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — PMB and Santa Clara Valley Healthcare (SCVH) have announced plans for Valley Health Center San Jose (VHC San Jose), a 10-story medical office building in San Jose. The development is slated for completion in late 2025.

Located at 1410 S. Bascom Ave., the 230,000-square-foot facility will have 16 departments offering healthcare for adult medicine, OB/Gyn subspecialties, adult urgent care, behavioral health, dental, diagnostic imaging, facility support services, maternal and fetal medicine, patient support services, pediatric primary care, pediatric subspecialties, pediatric urgent care, pharmacy, specimen collection lab and administration.

VHC San Jose is located near Valley Transport Authority’s forthcoming Bascom Station and an under-construction, 590-unit residential project.

The project team for VHC San Jose includes WRNS Studio and Boulder Associates as architects, South Bay Construction as general contractor, Harrison Street as equity partner and Capital One as the lead bank.