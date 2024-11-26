PMB, Springs Living Complete Development of 250-Unit Senior Living Community in Vancouver, Washington

VANCOUVER, WASH. — PMB and The Springs Living have completed the development of The Springs at Waterfront, a 250-unit senior living community located in Vancouver, roughly 10 miles outside Portland, Ore. Situated within the Waterfront master-planned, mixed-use community, the property comprises 360,000 square feet across 12 stories.

PMB served as the developer on behalf of The Springs Living. The project team also included general contractor Howard S. Wright and GBD Architects. Capital partners include Harrison Street, Huntington Bank, City National Bank, Comerica Bank and First National Bank.

Opened earlier this month, The Springs at Waterfront features 182 independent living residences, 48 assisted living residences and 20 memory care units. Amenities at the property include a spa and wellness center; an indoor pool; multiple dining venues, including Fancho’s Public House; a terrace; putting green; gardens and private wine lockers.

According to PMB, the community will create more than 100 permanent jobs.