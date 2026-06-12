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DevelopmentMultifamilySeniors HousingWashingtonWestern

PMB, The Springs Living Break Ground on 225-Unit Senior Living Community in Issaquah, Washington

by Amy Works

ISSAQUAH, WASH. — Co-developers PMB and The Springs Living have broken ground on a 225-unit senior living community in Issaquah, roughly 20 miles southeast of Seattle. Makenzie and GBD Architects designed the project, and Exxel Pacific is serving as the general contractor. Harrison Street Asset Management, Huntington National Bank, BOK, MVB, First National Bank Alaska and Northwest Bank are providing financing. 

Upon completion, The Springs Living at Issaquah Highlands will span 329,250 square feet. Units will include 114 independent living, 84 assisted living and 27 memory care apartments. The community is scheduled to open in late 2028. This marks the second co-development between The Springs Living and PMB. 

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